Gwen revisits 'bendy' bridge 85 years on

GRAFTON MILESTONE: Gwen Cromack takes in the Grafton Bridge on the 85th anniversary as pre-school children look on.

GWEN Cromack was nine when she rode across the Grafton Bridge for the first time as part of its official opening 85 years ago yesterday.

And at a special celebration on the northern bank, she recalled her part in the celebrations.

"I was on a float with Lila Durrington, we were all South Grafton kids then," she said.

"We were heralds on the float, supposedly blowing trumpets, and there was one in each corner."

Ms Cromack said as kids they could only look in wonder as the bridge was built.

"You couldn't believe what was happening," she said.

"I saw the first span the day it got put in. We used to go to St Matthew's at South Grafton for church, and after Sunday School, the kids would sneak out and watch the bridge getting built."

Grafton Bridge 85th anniversary: There was a few speeches and some cake for the 85th anniversary of the Grafton Bridge

Ms Cromack's experience was one of many recalled during the small ceremony and cake cutting held to commemorate the official opening of the bridge, and State Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis took the opportunity to extol the virtues of what the old bridge had done for Grafton, and what the new bridge would allow.

"An additional bridge is needed as the existing crossing operates at capacity during peak times, with about 27,000 vehicle movements a day," Mr Gulaptis said. He said the new crossing would allow the opportunity for the old bridge to be revamped, and said he would push now for it to be painted as the next stage of the project.

"And I think it should be painted Jacaranda purple," he said to the laughs of the crowd.

WATCH: Take a video tour of the new Grafton bridge to be built

An information stand was also operating at Grafton Shoppingworld with members of public invited to share in the official cake, as well as view historical photos of the bridge.