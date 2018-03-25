Giants give Dogs brutal reality check

SIX goals from Jeremy Cameron and four from Toby Greene have helped GWS to an 82-point demolition of the Western Bulldogs in Canberra.

The massive win extended the Giants' unbeaten run in the national capital to seven games, confirmed their premiership credentials and raised plenty of questions about the Bulldogs hopes.

The GWS forwards feasted on the midfield domination of Josh Kelly, Tim Taranto, Stephen Coniglio and Dylan Shiel.

Kelly and Coniglio added two goals to their 29 and 32 respective disposals. Taranto finished with 32 touches and Shiel 28.

"It was different to Round 1 last year," Giants coach Leon Cameron said.

"We were on the receiving end of a towelling from the Crows. The last couple of years we haven't won Round 1.

"It's the build-up and anticipation which makes round one a bit bigger but it was pleasing our guys played the ground well and stuck to the task."

Jeremy Cameron bagged six goals against the Bulldogs. Picture: Getty Images

The defenders got in the act as well with Lachie Whitfield picking up a massive 34 possessions, including 11 contested, in a best on ground performance.

Whitfield was ably assisted by co-captain Phil Davis and Adam Tomlinson, who won plenty of the ball and restricted the Bulldogs forwards to just seven goals for the day.

Injury was added to insult for the Dogs with Tom Liberatore suffering a season-ending ACL injury to his right knee.

Liberatore clutched at his leg after pulling up quickly close to the boundary line midway through the first term.

He was assisted from the field and into the rooms and didn't return.

Liberatore missed the entire 2015 season after rupturing the ACL in his left knee in a pre-season game.

Toby Greene stretches out a boot to kick one of his four goals. Picture: AAP

"The medical staff has confirmed he ruptured his ACL," Bulldogs coach Luke Beverage said.

"It's really unfortunate and disappointing I was hoping for a bit of good luck with injury this year.

"You would like to think it doesn't have an 80 odd point effect on the (His team mates), it may have had some we still had three on the interchange."

The 2016 premiers looked a shadow of their former selves with holes appearing everywhere.

The experiment of playing skipper Easton Wood up forward tops the list problems.

He had just one handball in the first term playing in attack before he was moved back to defence.

He went forward again in the third term with the same result finding the ball just once.

Tim Taranto tries to break out of a tackle. Picture: Getty Images

As if to confirm the experiment wasn't working he picked up four disposals in his first five minutes in defence in the last quarter.

"We've got young players (forwards) who aren't quite ready," Beverage said.

"They've either had interrupted lead ups to the season proper or physically they're not ready to be AFL staples in the forward area of the ground, until they're ready we have to evolve quickly."

Already without Dale Morris and Marcus Adams, and Wood in a swing role, the Bulldogs backline looked as sea against Greene, Cameron and Patton.

While the Dogs were left with plenty to think about, GWS had winners all over the ground.

Whitfield's performance, along with Jeremy Finlayson, answered the questions raised by the losses of Nathan Wilson (traded to Fremantle) and Zac Williams (achilles).

Debutant Zak Langdon looked nervous as he fumbled early but kept working hard, pressuring the Dogs defenders and finished with a goal late in the match.

For the Bulldogs, former Carlton rookie Billy Gowers looked the pick competing hard and providing a target up forward.

No.9 draft pick Aaron Naughton had a tough assignment in defence but worked hard.

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 4.2 11.4 17.4 20.12 (133)

WESTERN BULLDOGS 3.3 4.4 5.6 7.9 (51)

GOALS

Giants: Cameron 6, Greene 4, Patton 2, Kelly 2, Coniglio 2, Himmelberg, Shiel, Langdon, Tomlinson

Bulldogs: Suckling, Gowers, Roughead, Dunkley, Johannisen, Dale, Honeychurch

BEST

Giants: Whitfield, Cameron, Greene, Kelly, Coniglio, Taranto

Bulldogs: Hunter, Macrae, Suckling, Dahlhaus, Dale, English

INJURIES

Giants: Nil

Bulldogs: Tom Liberatore (knee), Hayden Crozier (knee)

Reports: Nil

Official crowd: 10,454 at UNSW Canberra Oval