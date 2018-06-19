Deledio fires back over expansion crack

Brett Deledio hopes to return soon for the Giants. Picture: Phil Hillyard

DESPITE their current AFL struggles, Brett Deledio is bullish about himself and GWS this season.

Deledio aims for a senior comeback in round 17 - when the Giants play his old team Richmond - or the following week.

He has been out of action since last month because of another calf muscle injury.

GWS remain half a game out of the top eight as they come out of the bye on Saturday against Brisbane at the Gabba.

But they have won their last two matches and several key players are on the verge of easing their horrid run of injuries.

Stephen Coniglio (concussion) and Rory Lobb (ribs) might play this week, while Toby Greene (foot) and Tom Scully (ankle) are progressing in their rehabilitation.

Daniel Lloyd is also sidelined with a knee injury.

"You get those sorts of players back and the team continues to play good footy, you know you only have to get it right at the end of the season to win it all," Deledio said.

"If we can get everyone humming come the end of the season and make the finals, I think we can give it a real shake, for sure."

Deledio's latest injury setback was a major blow, particularly given he had made a strong start to the season.

The 31-year-old asked if he considered retirement because of his latest injury and Deledio's answer was emphatic.

"We're starting to play some good footy. I'm looking forward to trying to get back into that senior side," he said.

Deledio also replied to commentator Wayne Schwass, who said at the weekend the AFL should abandon the GWS and Gold Coast expansion projects.

"It's an interesting opinion. I'd be out of a job, first and foremost," Deledio said.

"I'm not sure about that. The growth we've seen already, (and) I've seen certainly in the western Sydney region up here, that's really important for us.

"I'm sure if we culled every team when they first started in the competition, there might not be that competition."