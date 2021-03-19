Menu
Truck crash closes Gwydir Highway west of Grafton.
Gwydir Highway closed after two-truck crash

Jarrard Potter
19th Mar 2021 2:25 PM
A crash involving two trucks has closed the Gwydir Highway west of Grafton this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 1.36pm on Friday to the scene, which is around 30km west of Jackadgery. There have been unconfirmed reports one of the vehicles has rolled, but it is unclear if anyone is trapped or injured.

Live Traffic NSW reports the road is closed in both directions as a result.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The crash is the latest in a horror period on Clarence Valley roads, with the Pacific Highway closed at Glenugie following a motorcycle crash last night, and a fatal crash earlier this week on Brooms Head Road which claimed the life of a 24-year-old Gulmarrad man.

MORE TO COME.

