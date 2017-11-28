Gwydir Highway closed for blasting

The Gwydir Highway will be closed later this week as RMS conducts controlled blasting.

The Gwydir Highway will be closed later this week as RMS conducts controlled blasting. Tracey Joynson

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions from this week on the Gwydir Highway about 20km west of Grafton.

Roads and Maritime Services is carrying out safety improvement work which involves three controlled blasts to remove 2000 cubic metres of sandstone rock.

The highway will be closed at this location for up to three hours while the blasts are carried out and the rock is cleared from the road.

The blasts will take place, weather permitting, on Friday December 1, from 10am, Sunday, December 3, from 11am, and Wednesday, December 6 from 10am.

Electronic messaging

signs will advise motorists of the blast timings in advance and changed traffic conditions.

Roads and Maritime thanks the community for its patience while this important work is carried out.

More information about the project is available at www.rms.nsw.gov.au/gwydir.