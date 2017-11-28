Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Gwydir Highway closed for blasting

The Gwydir Highway will be closed later this week as RMS conducts controlled blasting.
The Gwydir Highway will be closed later this week as RMS conducts controlled blasting. Tracey Joynson

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions from this week on the Gwydir Highway about 20km west of Grafton.

Roads and Maritime Services is carrying out safety improvement work which involves three controlled blasts to remove 2000 cubic metres of sandstone rock.

The highway will be closed at this location for up to three hours while the blasts are carried out and the rock is cleared from the road.

The blasts will take place, weather permitting, on Friday December 1, from 10am, Sunday, December 3, from 11am, and Wednesday, December 6 from 10am.

Electronic messaging

signs will advise motorists of the blast timings in advance and changed traffic conditions.

Roads and Maritime thanks the community for its patience while this important work is carried out.

More information about the project is available at www.rms.nsw.gov.au/gwydir.

Topics:  blasting gwydir highway rms roads and maritime services

Grafton Daily Examiner
Sheehan rides into a century

Sheehan rides into a century

Doreen's not scared of anything, as she zooms past her 100th birthday

50 years of Schaeffer House

Patricia James and F. W. C Schaeffer's great, great, great granddaughter Robyn Schaeffer ready to welcome their guests into the 50th anniversary of Schaeffer House being the home of the Clarence River Historical Society.

Historical society shows their wares

Clarence Valley petrol

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Warren Powter sent this monochrome image of a chair by the river.

Find out where to get the cheapest petrol today

Grafton duo carves up Bellingen bowling

IN FORM: Kaitlin Pardoe top scored for Grafton High against Bellingen on 96 not out.

Ensbey and Pardoe combine in unbeaten 177-run stand.

Local Partners