Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on the Gwydir Highway near Jackadgery to carry out extensive safety improvement work east of the bridge over the Mann River.
GWYDIR HWY: Expect delays for the next 8 months

Bill North
william.north@news.com.au
17th Feb 2021 2:06 PM

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on the Gwydir Highway from next week as extensive safety improvement works take place.

One traffic lane of the highway will be closed near Jackadgery east of the bridge over the Mann River to carry out road widening, pavement rehabilitation, shoulder sealing, safety barrier installation, drainage improvements and enhanced linemarking over a 2.3 kilometre section of highway about 46 kilometres west of Grafton.

Work will be carried out from 7am to 6pm on weekdays and from 7am to 5pm on some Saturdays, and is expected to be completed by October, weather permitting.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

