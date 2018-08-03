Gym sessions help Packard with strong lead-up to Tokyo meet

IN THE POOL: Jake Packard during the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast Aquatic Centre.

IN THE POOL: Jake Packard during the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast Aquatic Centre. DARREN ENGLAND

SWIMMING: Jake Packard is muscling up for next week's Pan Pacific Swimming Championships in Tokyo.

The Australian team, which also includes fellow University of the Sunshine Coast athletes Kaylee McKeown and Mikkayla Sheridan, have been hitting the gym in preparation for the meeting against USA, Canada and Japan.

"There are some serious weights being lifted and we are counting down the days and everyone's doing really well,” Packard said in a press release.

For Packard, strength sessions are particularly important.

"Breaststroke is such a power stroke. We do gym three times a week and a lot of that consists of power (work). We always do high reps and high weights.

"And then we will slowly taper off and that's the best part as we freshen up.”

WORKING HARD: Sunshine Coast's Kaylee McKeown. Contributed

The Dolphins have built their own gym next to the Nagaoka pool, with the weights and equipment to be left there for in the lead-up to Tokyo 2020.

It will then be left to the Nagaoka community and to the aspiring Japanese swimmers.

"(Well done) to our guys that came over the day before (we arrived) and set the gym up and Deb (Savage) our strength and conditioning coach who has tweaked it a bit to fit a few more guys in the space,” Packard said.

Packard, 24, is a 2016 Olympic medley relay bronze medallist.

He also claimed gold as part of the medley relay team at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in April.

A host of Sunshine Coast swimmers will also be in action at the Para Pan Pacs next week, in Cairns.