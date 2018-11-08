Gympie business turns confidential documents into cat litter

Gympie businesses can have their confidential documents turned into kitty litter for free this month.

Gympie businesses can have their confidential documents turned into kitty litter for free this month. Contributed

IN WHAT could be the poop-scoop of the century, Gympie businesses can have their confidential documents turned into kitty litter for free this month.

A social enterprise created by Endeavour Foundation to provide job opportunities for people with intellectual disability is offering a month of free document destruction to customers signing new contracts for National Recycling Week.

Gympie businesses can have their confidential documents turned into kitty litter for free this month. Alistair Brightman

Endeavour Foundation Business Solutions destroys documents and on-sells bales of shredded paper to Fibrecycle, a Toowoomba business, which then processes the bales into cat litter - meaning your unwanted document could end up in your cat's litter tray.

Endeavour Foundation's Carlos Aguado said the organisation was fast-becoming the most trusted provider of document destruction services in Queensland.

"We now dispose of documents at nine locations around Queensland and three of those are AAA accredited by the National Association for Information Destruction," said Mr Aguado.

"We provide professional and friendly advice, on-time pick-ups and deliveries, and secure document handling, offering exceptional value for money."

Mr Aguado said through its document destruction service, Endeavour Foundation saved in excess of 1000 tonnes of paper from landfill every year, but had the capacity to do much more.

"I'd encourage businesses who need to get rid of documents that might be taking up space in an archive somewhere or being manually shredded by staff to contact us instead," he said.

"It's a win-win for any business as you're decluttering, saving staff time, helping the environment by diverting waste from landfill and helping us provide safe, supported employment opportunities for people with a disability."

Christine Wheeler, works for Endeavour Foundation in Gympie and said she's living her best life.

"I love working and doing lots of different jobs. I have made lots of friends at work. I ride my bike at home and I take my dog Pepper for walks and I love spending time with my godsons," Ms Wheeler said.

"I have played basketball for 22 years for Special Olympics and won lots of medals. I have three great bosses at work and a great Mum and Dad."

Call on 1800 117 247 or go to endeavour.com.au to find out more and get a free document bin for your business. Terms and conditions apply. National Recycling Week runs from November 12-18.