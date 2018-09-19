Menu
MODEL ASPIRATIONS: Gympie girl Chloe Jones, 9, will represent Queensland at the Miss Fashion Week finale this weekend in Melbourne.
Fashion & Beauty

Gympie child model vies for national crown

19th Sep 2018 12:01 AM
THE mum of Gympie girl Chloe Jones says there are only two things the vivacious nine-year-old wants to be - a model or a vet.

And, with her selection as a finalist representing Queensland in the Miss Fashion Week finale this weekend, she is well on her way to realising her modelling dreams.

Chloe's mum Taylor said her daughter would compete against 39 other girls in her division in Melbourne on Saturday for the Miss Fashion Week crown and a chance to represent Australia in Dallas, Texas.

More than a beauty pageant, Miss Fashion Week is about emotional empowerment for the girls taking part.

"You can enter no matter your shape or size. It's not about that, it's about the beauty within," Taylor said.

The competition is also about raising funds and supporting the education of African youth.

Chloe will take part in runway modelling casual and party wear and will have her own fashion shoot but she is ready to represent.

"It's a lot of hard work and practice," Taylor said.

"She loves fashion and loves to draw creations in her notebook. At the moment she's creating a line of fashion wear for dogs with gems, glitter and the more sparkles, the better," she said.

