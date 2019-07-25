Gympie Eisteddfod: Making a song and dance of all the drama

TALENT ON SHOW: Looking forward to the start of the Gympie Eisteddfod 2019 are Brock Morgan of Cooloola Christian College, Claire and Emily Morgan of James Nash State High School, Florence Penny of Gympie West State School, Sarah Thomas and Phoebe Penny of James Nash State High School.

GYMPIE and District Eisteddfod organisers are looking forward to taking it easy during the event's busiest week.

Eisteddfod president and life member, Thelma Reisenleiter said yesterday the hard work is now all but over for organisers.

From now on, the 2019 event is in the hands of the competitors, young people from much of eastern Queensland.

"We've got entrants from as far away as Mackay, Brisbane, Hervey Bay, Maryborough - all over,” she said

"The hard work for organisers has been going on for months, but from now on, the children bring their enthusiasm.

"We've done all the preparation and it's been very hectic, with long days for all the volunteers, but the children recharge our batteries.

"It just makes me enthusiastic again,” she said.

"This is a highlight for them and all of us.”

She paid particular tribute to "our incredible secretary/treasurer” Don Thomas, whose computer work keeps everything organised.

The Gympie Eisteddfod 2019 starts with a Dance event for entrants six and under, from 8.30am, Friday, in the Heritage Theatre, at Gympie Civic Centre.