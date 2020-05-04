Menu
Nestles Gympie Factory Manager, Richard Jones
News

Gympie factory rises to meet COVID demand

Donna Jones
4th May 2020 12:00 AM
DESPITE the challenges with the COVID-19 crisis, Nestle Gympie factory manager, Richard Jones says the Pine Street Factory has been powering through.

Mr Jones said inside the factory there are new measures in place to ensure the safety of workers and consumers with additional hygiene practises and protocols.

"Like many other grocery products, we saw a short-term spike in sales last month which made it a very intense period, but that is certainly starting to dissipate and we are going back to normal production. I'm extremely grateful to the team here who have risen to these challenges so well.

 

"The hard work and commitment of our Gympie team has also made sure we've continued producing and delivering Nescafé to Australians. While there have been some challenges in the present situation, we've worked closely with our partners to make sure our supply chain remains robust, so we don't expect any impact," Mr Jones said.

Gympie Times

