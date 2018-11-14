Menu
Gympie man, 23, 'supplied' his own ecstasy, High Court rules

Arthur Gorrie
by
14th Nov 2018 1:04 AM
A CONTROVERSIAL High Court of Australia ruling has meant much more serious trouble for a Victory Heights man who tried to obtain the drug ecstasy for his own use.

The 2003 ruling means the man, Dylan Clements Newham, 23, now faces sentence in the District Court for supply of the drug, even though he was the customer.

This is because the High Court ruled that a person who organised another person to obtain and deliver a drug to him was thereby arranging its supply.

The decision was controversial from the beginning, with a strongly worded dissenting view by one of the judges.

Newham pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday to possessing marijuana and utensils on May 17 and supply of ecstasy on May 10.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan committed him for District Court sentence.

