How this man survived an Eastern Brown snake bite

A GYMPIE man is still recovering in hospital after being bitten by one of Australia's highly venomous snakes three weeks ago.

Former president of the Gympie RSL Sub Branch Mr Peter Maddocks is lucky to be alive after an Eastern Brown snake bit him while walking through a paddock at The Palms, west of Gympie.

Former president of the Gympie RSL Sub-branch Peter Maddocks. Rowan Schindler

Mr Maddocks said he was observing several kangaroos heading his way when all of a sudden, he felt this small sting on his ankle... and then observed a small brown snake slither across his left shoe and disappear into a clump of long grass.

"I didn't think anymore about it until I arrived home around 10 minutes later, l sat down on a chair and my partner noticed a small amount of blood trickling from a small wound on my left ankle," he said.

"On closer inspection we could clearly see two puncture wounds. My partner cleaned the wound and advised me to go to the hospital. I felt okay and well and ignored her advice. When I woke the following morning I had a slight fever, headache and was shivering so rested up for the day."

Snake bite victim Mr Peter Maddocks left ankle after being bitten by an Eastern Brown snake three weeks ago, west of Gympie. CONTRIBUTED

It was by pure chance that Mr Maddocks had an appointment at the hospital that very next day.

"On arriving to the hospital, a nurse commented on the large swelling on my left foot and ankle. I informed her that I may have been bitten by a snake," he said.

"The hospital staff immediately started treatment for the snake bite. I am still recovering three weeks later taking regular antibiotics and blood thinners for a DVT in my left leg."

Mr Maddocks said he's a lucky man to still be alive after the snake bite, but admits, it could have been a completely different result if he didn't go to hospital.

Eastern Brown Snake Samuel Hunt

"I believe that I was extremely lucky and only received a dry bite with a minimum amount of venom secreted around the bite otherwise I may not be here to tell my story," he said.

"From my ordeal I would very strongly urge anyone who remotely believes that they have had an encounter with a snake of any type to seek urgent medical treatment.

I would also advise that anyone living in rural areas or dwellings backing on to bush land to familiarise them selves with snake bite first aid treatment. And finally don't do what I did and ignore advice and seek medical treatment as soon as possible."