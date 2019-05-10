Menu
ROAD TO RECORDS: Looking forward to their dual Guinness record attempts at Barcaldine were Australian Motorhoming Lions Club foundation members Clive and Joan Adcock, Carol Abbott (treasurer) and Lorraine and Len Waddington (president) getting ready for the big event.
News

Gympie monster record attempt goes west

Arthur Gorrie
10th May 2019 1:26 PM
GYMPIE initiative is coming to the aid of struggling central and western Queensland communities, thanks to the Australian Motorhoming Lions Club.

Well known Gympie citizens Clive and Joan Adcock helped form the mobile Lions Club as a way of making use of their retirement travels.

"We realised we could use the club to beef up Lions Clubs all over Australia, because some are struggling at the moment,” Mr Adcock said this week.

He was speaking from Barcaldine, where the club's upcoming novelty events have already attracted 1500 hi-tec vagabonds to the Barcaldine area, each spending money on fuel and groceries.

"We going for the record for largest parade of recreational vehicles and longest line of connected LED lights.

"The record of 672 vehicles was set in Italy in 2002, but we have 863 already.”

Their program also includes novelty events designed to enourage people to spend money in the area around Aramac, Muttaburra, Jericho, Alpha and Barcaldine.

