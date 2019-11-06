Gympie students not allowed to watch Cup as principal’s horse wins
IT was a historic moment for Gympie with Vow and Declare winning the Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse yesterday, but students at Gympie High did not get to watch the race.
Two of the 13 owners of the chestnut gelding are Gympie State High School principal Anthony Lanskey and Gympie Regional Council deputy mayor and Gympie High teacher Bob Leitch who were trackside at Flemington on Tuesday.
In their absence, Gympie State High School students were not allowed to watch the Melbourne Cup. The Gympie Times tried on numerous occasions to get some happy snaps of students reactions to the historic day, but were denied due to it being "a normal school day."
An email was sent to the education department at 11am, but no response was given.
Even Mr Lanskey said students were allowed to watch on small screens in the past and he was surprised to learn that this year was different.
In a statement sent to the ABC Sunshine Coast, an education department spokesman advised no one from the school was available for an interview as "the Melbourne Cup win is a private matter for the principal".
"There were no colours around the school and no classes stopped to watch the race," the spokesman said.
Gympie Mayor Mick Curran was celebrating the win, with his deputy, Bob Leitch also having a stake in the winning horse.
Cr Curran said the win wouldn't only impact locals, but the entire horse racing industry.
"It's been 10 years since we have an Australian owned horse win the Melbourne Cup," he said.
"It's an Australian story.
"We have got local regional people involved in a horse that wins the Melbourne Cup, it doesn't get much better than that."