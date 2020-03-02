Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kyrrin Gaye Vinnicombe pleaded guilty to stealing from St Vinnie's last November 23. Photo: Facebook
Kyrrin Gaye Vinnicombe pleaded guilty to stealing from St Vinnie's last November 23. Photo: Facebook
News

Woman caught in midnight charity theft

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
2nd Mar 2020 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GYMPIE woman who stole hundreds of dollars worth of items from outside St Vincent De Paul's has ended the week with $750 less in her pocket.

Kyrrin Gaye Vinnicombe and another man were caught on CCTV last November 23 parking outside St Vincent de Paul's just before midnight.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Lisa Manns said Vinnicombe, 47, left the car and combed through the items sitting outside the charity for the next six minutes.

About $535 in goods were stolen, including a portable air conditioner, a cassette player and shoes.

 

Gympie Magistrates Court.
Gympie Magistrates Court.

Duty lawyer Chris Anderson told the court Vinnicombe resolved (the crime) as "the items were outside so it was less serious; but accepts now that what she did was wrong".

The stolen items have been returned, Mr Anderson said, and Vinnicombe apologised to the charity in person.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan accepted Vinnicombe's guilty plea to the stealing charge, noting "it's no less serious to steal from St Vincent's than it is to steal from anyone else".

"The good thing is you put them back."

More Stories

Show More
crime. gympie court gympie crime police prosecutions stealing theft
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ROBBERY: Staff threatened as two men rob Yamba liquor store

        premium_icon ROBBERY: Staff threatened as two men rob Yamba liquor store

        Crime One man is in custody and the other escaped after they threatened staff and stole from store

        Missing Glenreagh man found dead near home

        premium_icon Missing Glenreagh man found dead near home

        News The man was reported missing by his wife on Sunday night.

        Canine coronavirus found in Grafton, Casino

        premium_icon Canine coronavirus found in Grafton, Casino

        Greyhounds Breeders and trainers are encouraged to continue to monitor the health of their...

        Historic cemetery damaged by hoons

        premium_icon Historic cemetery damaged by hoons

        Crime A village’s historic resting place is the latest to be vandalised as tyre marks...