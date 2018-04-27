Menu
Glenn Allan Taylor leaves Lismore Local Court.
Crime

Gynecologist accused of sex assault to face court

Hamish Broome
by
27th Apr 2018 3:44 AM

FORMER Lismore gynecologist Glenn Taylor will face a Sydney court today over the alleged sexual and indecent assault of dozens of female patients.

Dr Taylor is scheduled to appear before the Downing Centre District Court in Sydney, where his planned trial was relocated last year.

The former Richmond Hill resident, who now lives in Southport on the Gold Coast, was originally arrested and charged in November 2016.

The 62-year-old subsequently faced a total of 46 counts of aggravated indecent assault and 23 counts of aggravated sexual assault allegedly relating to more than 30 female patients.

In November last year he was charged with a further five counts of sexual assault under authority and four counts of indecent assault.

All charges allegedly concerned female patients who Dr Taylor was treating at various times between 1992 up until March 2016.

