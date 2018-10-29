Menu
WINNER TODAY? David Campbell trained Gypsy Aria is racing this afternoon in the Aimalac Bulsa Maiden Hcp 1200 at Grafton . Caitlan Charles
Gypsy Aria may yet sing as Stower out for power

Tim Howard
by
29th Oct 2018 10:56 PM
TROUBLED mare Gypsy Aria might have turned the corner in her career, says trainer David Campbell ahead of her start this afternoon in the Aimalac Bulsa Maiden Hcp 1200 at Grafton.

"Field shy” and "immature” was how Campbell described the six-year-old with a record of finishing at the back of fields.

"Last start at Armidale she copped a bit of a bump and didn't cower away from the other horses,” he said.

"She was able to run on well and finished up third.

"It was a real good sign she's starting to learn something about racing.”

Campbell, whose share in the horse with co-owner Pat Hagan might account for the patience they've shown with her, said she has some wins in her.

"She's got ability,” he said. "She doesn't have the maturity yet to convert it into results.

"But you have to show patience with horses like her.

"Eventually they will repay you. At least we hope so.”

He said the mare is a notoriously tricky trainer who's shown a liking for throwing track riders.

"She's lost a few over her time,” Campbell said.

"There's been a few times when she's come home by herself.”

This afternoon's race might be a touch short for her, but with 55kg in the saddlebags and local jockey Brooke Stower aboard, Campbell said she's got every chance.

"All she needs is a little bit of luck and she'll get that breakthrough,” he said.

Grafton Daily Examiner

