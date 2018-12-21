'Habitual offender' jailed over dangerous pursuit

Police a seeking information that will help them find Daniel Franklin, who escaped a police pursuit in Grafton on Thursday.

HE avoided police for a few days following a high-speed pursuit through the streets of Grafton, but it wasn't long before the law caught up to Daniel Roy Franklin.

At just 22, Franklin was declared a "habitual offender” in Grafton Local Court in June last year, when he was disqualified from driving until 2026.

According to police facts tendered to court, that disqualification didn't stop him from getting behind the wheel and at 3am on August 12 this year police stopped Franklin in a vehicle without registration plates for a breath test.

A search of the vehicle found a set of scales, resealable bags and a white crystal substance. Police also found a taser in the driver's footwell of the car.

Franklin was charged with drug possession and supply, as well as possessing an prohibited weapon. He was on conditional bail for those offences when on September 20 he came to the attention of police twice on the same day.

Police stopped Franklin at 3.30am for driving dangerously and while disqualified, and at 6.07pm that same day they attempted to stop him before Franklin sped away.

Police facts state Franklin hit speeds of 80 to 100km/h in a 50km/h zone through Grafton, narrowly avoiding four collisions before abandoning the vehicle.

Five days later at 10.20am police received a tip Franklin was at a service station on the Pacific Highway in South Grafton. When police arrived to arrest him, Franklin fled across the busy highway, forcing motorists to swerve to avoid hitting him.

Franklin was tackled on the grass outside McDonald's and after resisting arrest was taken into custody.

In Grafton Local Court Franklin pleaded guilty to driving offences, including driving dangerously, police pursuit and resisting arrest. He was sentenced to two years jail with a non-parole period of 14 months. He was also banned from driving for two years.