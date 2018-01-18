Menu
HACKED: Local MP's Facebook sends virus to supporters

Chris Gulaptis was hacked this week.
Chris Gulaptis was hacked this week. Contributed
by Caitlan Charles

HAVE you received a video link Facebook message from the Clarence Valley's local member?

On Tuesday, Chris Gulaptis' Facebook page was hacked with people receiving a message that said: "OMG! (Inset name), it's you??" With a link to a video.

 

Did you get a strange message from Chris Gulaptis earlier this week? His Facebook was hacked on Tuesday, January 16.
Did you get a strange message from Chris Gulaptis earlier this week? His Facebook was hacked on Tuesday, January 16. Facebook

"I feel like someone had riffled through my undies draw," Mr Gulaptis said.

"I have no idea how anyone got hold of it. I just hope people didn't get backed."

Mr Gulaptis said a number of people in the community had got in contact with him to warn him of the hack.

He didn't use his Facebook page over the Christmas break while he was holiday.

"It's one of those things, it's a symptom of living in the 21st century with social media technology," he said.

"It's just going to happen. It's probably one of the most significant growing crimes in our society. It's fraud over the internet.

"We just have to be forever vigilant and rely on software to protect us. We have to be careful with how we use social media."

Grafton Daily Examiner
