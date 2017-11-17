Hackers help out palliative care service

WHILE there were some rusty swings and hacks at the Westlawn Charity Golf Day, it was all for a good cause with more than $1500 raised to help support the CRANES Palliative Care Volunteer Support Service.

With 15 volunteers giving up their time to help run the support service, Clarence Valley Palliative Care Volunteer Support Service program manager Maggie Barnewall said the donation was appreciated.

"Everybody is unpaid and they all do such a great job,” Ms Barnewall said.

"This donation really goes towards helping cover our operating costs.

"We're helping people stay at home. Some people die in hospital because they have to but we help give people a choice and with the palliative care volunteers and all the donations we get to help provide to community nurses to use is really important as well.”

Westlawn Finance director Mark Dougherty said this was the first time the golf day had supported the palliative care volunteer service.

"The day went really well, we had just under 100 players this year which is a bit of an increase over the last couple of years,” he said.

"We had a nice mix of old faces and also quite a few fresh faces too. This year was the 15th time we've held the golf day and we've been raising money each year for a number of local charities and this year we decided to take on palliative care as the beneficiary.

"We like to spread things around a bit and be involved in a number of local charities and this year seemed like a good year to help out palliative care.”