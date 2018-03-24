Hackett pulls up stumps on umpiring career

CRICKET: For the first time in more than a decade, Clarence River District Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association secretary Jeff Hackett will not take up an end on Clarence River Cricket Association grand final weekend.

After 13 years as a blue badged official, Hackett handed in his resignation to the local association last Sunday.

Hackett had been over- looked for the Premier League grand final between Harwood and Tucabia Copmanhurst, with umpire selector Darren Goodger opting for the combination of Bruce Baxter and Steve Millar after conferring with Premier League captains.

Hackett said "disappointment” was a feeling he had endured this week, and believed player politics came into the selection process.

The former Clarence River First XI player chose to reflect on the positives of his long run in the black and white ranks.

"I always knew this season was going to be my last, I have weighed up a lot of things and came to that decision,” he said.

"It would have been nice to go out with the icing on the cake this weekend but it wasn't to be. I have had a very good run and I have seen a lot of great cricket over the years.

"I think my greatest memory was being appointed to the semi-final and final of the Country Shield in Tamworth in 2015. I got to umpire as my own association Clarence River clinched the shield.”

Paul Ensby and Jason Thompson have been selected to umpire the CRCA second grade grand final while Tony Blanch and Dave Honeybrook will officiate third grade.