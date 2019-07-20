Menu
HAD A BIKE STOLEN LATELY? Police uncovered a horde of stolen motorcycles and property after a search of a Dirty Creek Rd property this week.
Crime

Had a bike stolen lately?

by Sam Flanagan,, Jenna Thompson
20th Jul 2019 9:15 AM
A STASH of stolen motorcycles, mountain bikes and parts uncovered by police are being processed as evidence after two teens faced court this week.

The motorcycles were found to have been stolen, while officers have also seized a number of high value mountain bikes and parts that appeared to have been stripped down from bikes suspected to have been stolen.

One of the teenagers charged over the raid on a Dirty Creek property has appeared in the Coffs Harbour Children's Court.

The other meanwhile is due to appear at a children's court on Thursday, August 15.

Police swooped on the Dirty Creek Rd property about 9.50am on Wednesday.

At the property, police allegedly found two motorcycles that had been reported stolen along with a number of items suspected to be stolen.

Officers also seized several high-value mountain bikes, mobile phones, a small amount of cannabis and a slingshot.

Two 17-year-olds were arrested and charged with goods in custody offences.

The arrests followed an investigation into a series of thefts in the Coffs Clarence Police District.

Each teenager was refused bail.

More images of the stolen goods can be viewed online at www.dailyexaminer.com.au

Grafton Daily Examiner

