Subscribe Today's Paper
Hadley and Fulton drop radio bombshell

by Phil Rothfield, Sports Editor-at-large
31st Jan 2020 9:29 AM
Broadcaster Ray Hadley and rugby league immortal Bob Fulton have called full-time on their 32-year partnership in radio on the 2GB Continuous Call team.

Hadley will make the announcement this morning they are stepping down to spend more time with their families. Together they have dominated the ratings for more than three decades.

Ray Hadley and Bob Fulton are stepping down from the Continuous Call Team after 32 years on air together. Picture: Melanie Russell
"We started together and we made a pact that we would leave together," Hadley said. "We've both decided now is the right time."

Hadley, who is remarrying this year, told 2GB general manager Tom Malone of his decision before Xmas. The show will now be hosted by Mark Levy.

Hadley started the Continuous call team in 1987 and Fulton joined him the following year.

