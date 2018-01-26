Menu
Hail could ruin your Australia Day

A big storm is on the way.
by Caitlan Charles

Severe thunderstorms are about to hit the Clarence Valley with the Bureau of Meteorology saying they could to produce large hailstones, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds over the next several hours in parts of the Northern Rivers and Mid North Coast.

While Grafton seems to be on the fringes of the storm, there is a big black cloud hovering south of the Clarence River.

Storm headed for Grafton.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
  • Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
  • Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.
  • Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
  • Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.
  • If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.
  • Unplug computers and appliances.
  • Avoid using the phone during the storm.
  • Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
  • For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 6:50 pm.

