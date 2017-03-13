WEATHER RADAR: Rain hits Northern Rivers

UPDATE 11.30am: THE rain has begun in the western part of the Northern Rivers, as warnings stay in place for thunderstorms further west.

Casino has received 2.8mm of rain since 8am, while Tenterfield has recorded 30mm since 9am yesterday, the BoM reported.

The Severe Weather Warning remains in place for the North West Slopes and Plains, Central West Slopes and Plains and parts of the Hunter, Central Tablelands, Riverina, Lower Western and Northern Tablelands, however Drake and Tenterfield have been removed from the list of places expected to be effected.

The Grafton radar loop as of this morning. Photo: Bureau of Meteorology. Marnie Johnston

UPDATE 9.15am: A low pressure trough over western New South Wales is deepening and slowly moving to the northeast, causing rainy conditions across the state, and thunderstorm conditions in some parts of NSW.

The trough will weaken during Tuesday and Wednesday as a high pressure systems moves over the southern Tasman Sea strengthening a ridge along the coast but another weak trough may develop off the far north coast, the Bureau of Meteorology reported.

The rest of Monday is set to be cloudy with a 95% chance of showers, becoming less likely this evening.

Thunderstorms are likely, and possibly severe.

Light winds becoming northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the early afternoon.

Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

Tuesday is set to be cloudy with a 90% chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon, the chance of a thunderstorm and light winds becoming easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the late evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 20 with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.

Wednesday is set to be cloudy with a 95% chance of showers, the chance of a thunderstorm, with local heavy falls possible inland, and light winds becoming east to southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h during the day then becoming light during the evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 20 with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.

MONDAY 7.30am: SEVERE thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds in the next several hours, the Bureau of Meteorology have said.

Locations which may be affected include Tenterfield, Dubbo, Tabulam, Drake, Baryulgil and Narromine.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.

If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

Unplug computers and appliances.

Avoid using the phone during the storm.

Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 9:45 am.

Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 218.

The Bureau and State Emergency Service would appreciate warnings being broadcast regularly.