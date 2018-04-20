HAIL HELP: Did December storm wreck you?

Daily Examiner editor Bill North took these images at Coles Grafton as hail ripped through the town.

Daily Examiner editor Bill North took these images at Coles Grafton as hail ripped through the town. Bill North

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan welcomed new Disaster Assistance for households and primary producers in the Clarence Valley who were affected by severe storms last December.

"This is great news for households and our primary producers who were affected by the December storms. The Government will also help Clarence Valley Council with the cost of repairing essential community infrastructure," he said.

The December storm caused widespread damage to public and private property, including homes and vehicles with hail stones of up to 7cm reported by the SES.

RELATED: Read our report on the massive hailstorm that spread the Clarence Valley

The funding available through the NDRRA will also help councils with their clean-up costs and assist affected small businesses and non-profit organisations.

Assistance available under the NDRRA may include:

. help for eligible people whose homes or belongings have been damaged,

. support for affected local councils to help with the costs of cleaning up and restoring damaged essential public assets,

. concessional interest rate loans for small businesses, primary producers and

non-profit organisations,

. freight subsidies for primary producers, and

. grants to eligible non-profit organisations.

Further information on disaster assistance is available on the Australian Government's Disaster Assist website disasterassist.gov.au and the NSW emergency information and response website at emergency.nsw.gov.au.