Hail to the champ: state title breaks driver's drought

SPEEDWAY: Grafton speedway will welcome a new champion at its Easter double header when Chris Corbett thunders around the track in his V8 Dirt modified.

Corbett has returned from a round trip across Australia with the WA V8 Dirit Modified title under his belt.

Corbett's 38-hour trek to Kalgoorlie International Speedway was well worth it, with the interstater returning with his first major title.

With double 5 Star Dirt Series points on offer during what doubled as the sixth series round, Corbett's win couldn't have come at a better time, as he sat in fifth spot in the point standings heading into last Saturday night's WA Title.

But it didn't come in the most conventional of fashions. Rather than transporting his own NSW #48 RedPoint Oils (Coffs Harbour and Kempsey)/Gulf Western Oils Australia backed Troyer car to Kalgoorlie, Corbett received an offer from fellow NSW-based driver Marley Weller, who also owns Blue Water Mechanical - another sponsor of Corbett's.

Having purchased a Troyer from Western Australian Raz Pederson, Weller gave Corbett the opportunity to pilot his new car throughout the WA Title, in exchange for transporting it back to his home state.

Corbett hit the ground running, winning two of his heat races and placing third in the other to earn the pole position start for the WA Title-deciding feature race. While there was a slight moment with 10 of the 25 scheduled laps to go when Travis Kennedy attempted to steal first place, Corbett quickly responded, taking back the position and holding on to it through to the chequered flag.

In doing so, the 21-year-old finally managed to get the monkey off his back to win his maiden title event in the V8 Dirt Modifieds class after picking up a slew of previous third-place finishes in an Australian Championship, three Queensland Titles and an SA Title.

"It feels absolutely amazing to finally break our habit of finishing third in title events and come away with the win,” said Corbett, who also placed third during the Garden Stat Shield at Geelong's Avalon Raceway, which incorporated the fourth 5 Star Dirt Series round, aboard the Mark Topperwien-owned Vic #23 car.