'Hailnado' insurance claims hit $30 million for one company

CLEAN-UP: Pie Creek residents Aaron and his father Peter Godwin were hit hard during last month's supercell.

CLEAN-UP: Pie Creek residents Aaron and his father Peter Godwin were hit hard during last month's supercell. Philippe Coquerand

TENS of millions of dollars in claims have been lodged with just one of multiple insurance companies as a result of the supercell that ripped through the Gympie region in October.

RELATED:

'You could be next': Violent storms coming fast in Gympie

Gympie's coast whipped by storm with 117kmh winds

Father and son relive Pie Creek ordeal

The hail-loaded storm wove a path of destruction through parts of the region on October 11, dumping hail in a tornado-like whirlwind that wiped out crops and damaged properties to a six-figure price tag that is still being counted.

RACQ alone has received 2110 claims totalling $30 million - half of them for motor vehicles and the other half for home insurance.

Other insurance providers such as NRMA, Youi, Suncorp, GIO, and AAMI have received a combined 3113 claims for the Wide Bay Burnett.

RACQ spokeswoman Kirsty Clinton said they had been busy all month processing claims.

"Of the home insurance claims more than three quarters of these involved some kind of roof damage, with broken windows and wind damage to things like fences, patios and sheds also common," Ms Clinton said.

"We're well underway helping those impacted. If you experienced damage during the storm and haven't yet lodged your claim, please give us a call on 13 7202."

It was fresh in the minds of residents when another fierce storm struck this month.

Destructive winds and heavy rain took down more branches, caused major power outages and kept the SES busy. The two storms generated 330 call-outs for SES teams.

Gympie's State Emergency Service area controller Dean Wardell believes the worst is not over yet.

"Storms are getting more concentrated and completely unpredictable," he said.

"It shows people must be prepared for the worst."