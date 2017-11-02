Hair colouring on Jacaranda Thursday so Addictive

AMELIA McGoogan headed in to Grafton dressed in purple for Jacaranda Thursday, but once in Prince St, found that was not quite enough.

When she saw the girls from Addictive Hair and Beauty adding glitter and hair colour to their jacaranda outfits, she knew exactly what she wanted.

"I had my purple shirt on, but I needed colour in my hair to match it," the seven-year-old from Waterview Heights said.

Amelia was one of an estimated 100 youngsters who passed through the salons, Trolls shop this morning.

"It's been frantic," said store owner Sophie Wiblen. "We've been going flat out for the past two hours and people are still coming in."

Ms Wiblen said her shop had taken part in the Jacaranda Thursday activities for the past few years and this year was shaping up as one of its busiest.

"It's hard to say right now," she said. "It seems to be a bit better than last year and I thought last year was one of our busiest."