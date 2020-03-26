Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police speak to a driver of a vehicle at a road block near the Queensland-NSW border on the Gold Coast Highway in Coolangatta, Thursday, March 26, 2020. The Queensland border closure has come into effect form midnight on Wednesday as authorities try to stop the spread of COVID-19. (AAP Image/Regi Varghese) NO ARCHIVING
Police speak to a driver of a vehicle at a road block near the Queensland-NSW border on the Gold Coast Highway in Coolangatta, Thursday, March 26, 2020. The Queensland border closure has come into effect form midnight on Wednesday as authorities try to stop the spread of COVID-19. (AAP Image/Regi Varghese) NO ARCHIVING
Health

Haircut rule lifted as NSW records 190 new cases

by Georgia Clark
26th Mar 2020 11:10 AM

The Federal Government has lifted a 30-minute rule on hairdressers and barbers across the country.

The backflip on haircuts comes into effect immediately but stylists are asked to minimise personal contact and enforce indoor distancing rules. 

Funeral rules have also been relaxed with states and territories permitted to provide exemptions for attendance numbers.

The announcement followed the death of two Victorians which brought the national COVID-19 death toll to 11.

The number of confirmed diagnoses in NSW rose by 190 to 1219 overnight and 16 people are in ICU.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian also moved to tighten measures around cruise ships in NSW, declaring passengers cannot disembark until "further notice".

Originally published as Haircut rule lifted as NSW records 190 new cases

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        21 cases in Northern NSW, 'cluster' LGAs revealed

        21 cases in Northern NSW, 'cluster' LGAs revealed

        News NSW Health has released the latest COVID-19 figures.

        SURVIVAL MODE: Grafton Greyhounds track hub for region

        premium_icon SURVIVAL MODE: Grafton Greyhounds track hub for region

        Greyhounds Grafton has become a regional hub for greyhound racing for the sport in the face of...

        Multiple retail stores close due to COVID-19

        premium_icon Multiple retail stores close due to COVID-19

        Business Retail next to feel the pinch amid mass stand-down of workers

        COVID-19 panic turns to relief in Yamba

        premium_icon COVID-19 panic turns to relief in Yamba

        Health Essential service feared losing staff to self-isolate for 14 days