Hairdresser zombies making children's dreams come true

THERE were some hair-raising sights within the DiMattia&Co salon yesterday, but they were deadly serious about raising money for a good cause.

The salon joined with 300 others across Australia to raise money for the Starlight Foundation as part of Smiles for Starlight, and Mrs DiMattia said that today's zombie-themed dress-up had attracted a few funny looks from customers.

"We've had some people ask us if it was a bit of a rough night, certainly," she laughed.

"Every Thursday this month we've dressed up in a different theme, from a pyjama day to double denim and as pensioners, and while we ask for a donation every day, we're asking for bigger ones today to look like this."

The campaign is hoping to raise $150,000 nationally to grant wishes to 15 sick children.