Hair's to raising vital funds for charity

SNIP: Aria Barnes posed for one last photo with her hair before having it cut to a bob, and donating the hair to be made into a wig, while raising money for Variety.

SNIP: Aria Barnes posed for one last photo with her hair before having it cut to a bob, and donating the hair to be made into a wig, while raising money for Variety. Renae Barnes

EIGHT-YEAR-OLD Aria Barnes has fiercely guarded her long locks from her mother Renae for years, instead letting them lap mermaid-like down her back.

But after reading of a young girl losing her hair to cancer, and a good friend being diagnosed with Alopecia, she decided that her hair could be put to good use.

The Westlawn Public School student decided to cut off more than 30cm of her hair, and donate it to be made into a wig for those fighting cancer, leaving her with a short bob.

"She told me it's just hair, and she can grow more,” Ms Barnes said.

The family set up a fundraising page for the event, aiming to raising $500 for the Variety Club's Hair with Heart.

"I shared it on our Facebook page with friends and family, and within 48 hours she had already raised $500,” Ms Barnes said.

Yesterday, with the help of Red Hot Hair, her long hair came off, and Ms Barnes said you couldn't wipe the smile off her face the whole time.

Aria Barnes shows off her chopped locks, and her new-hairdo. Renae Barnes

"She said she was looking forward to summer with a cooler neck.”

The fundraising amount has already reached more than $800, and more can be donated through the page at https://hairwithheart. everydayhero.com/au /aria-s-chop-for-alopecia- cancer-awareness.