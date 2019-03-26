Hale brothers join forces to go Beyond Bitumen

FINISHED PRODUCT: The rebuilt VL Commodore that will be driven by Mitchell and John Hale at this year's Beyond Bitumen charity rally to raise funds for Beyond Blue.

FINISHED PRODUCT: The rebuilt VL Commodore that will be driven by Mitchell and John Hale at this year's Beyond Bitumen charity rally to raise funds for Beyond Blue. Contributed

AFTER conquering last year's Beyond Blue Beyond Bitumen fundraising bash, Team Hale Force is back again for another crack at the annual challenge, with a new look car and team.

Last year Hale Force was the father and son team of Alan and Mitchell Hale that rebuilt a 1978 UC Torana from the ground up for the rally, which raises funds for Beyond Blue.

However this year its Mitchell's brother John that has taken on the challenge of rebuilding a vehicle for the rally, as well as co-piloting the car during the four-day adventure from Yass to Cowra which begins on Wednesday.

The brothers decided on rebuilding a 1987 VL Holden Commodore, and have spent the past year on the rebuild.

While it hasn't been easy getting the project finished, Mitchell said last year's experience taught him what a vehicle needed to be able to conquer the tough terrain experienced during the Beyond Bitumen bash.

"We've got air conditioning this year which is probably the biggest thing I'm looking forward to," he said.

"Last year we had the windows down and the dust and dirt flying in, so that wasn't very nice so we had to make sure we got the aircon working."

While the team has ensured the creature comforts of the VL Commodore were taken care of, Mitchell said the build wasn't without its challenges.

"We stripped the car completely so I think the biggest thing we've faced is finding all the different parts we need," Mitchell said.

"Getting the engine running properly and tuned up has been difficult, and tracking down the parts has been hard because they're so scarce, but we should be right."

With the bash set to begin in Yass on Wednesday, Mitchell said there might be a few sleepless nights to make sure the car would be able to make the journey, however it would all be for a good cause.

"It's a very humbling experience to listen to everyone's stories and doing something good for the community, because all the funds we raise go towards Beyond Blue," Mitchell said.

"One of the best things about the whole trip is that we go to some small towns and get to stop in at some of the schools, and the kids love it, they get a real kick out of seeing all the different cars.

"The auction at the end of the rally is special too, it's full on and the money raised is unbelievable, everyone is so generous."

To keep up to date with their rally visit the Team Hale Force Facebook page, and to make a donation visit their Everyday Hero fundraising page.