Half a bridge, fifty years in the making

PIECE BY PIECE: A segment of the new Grafton bridge is lowered into place.

PIECE BY PIECE: A segment of the new Grafton bridge is lowered into place. RMS

FIFTY years ago Grafton City Council resolved to make "a direct approach" to the State Government over the building of a second bridge over the Clarence River.

Today the construction of that bridge has reached its halfway point.

On May 20, 1969 The Daily Examiner reported the Grafton City Council had decided to change its approach after the Department of Main Roads advised there was "no firm proposal" for a second crossing.

It seemed fitting Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis would visit the bridge after years of negotiation to see 88 of 176 pre cast segments in place for the $240 million project.

Mr Gulaptis said the bridge would revolutionise life in the Clarence Valley and reconnect Grafton and South Grafton in the way the original bridge did 80 years ago.

"The bridge is the single biggest infrastructure spend that the Jacaranda city has ever seen and will benefit Grafton and the wider Clarence Valley for decades," Mr Gulaptis said.

"Watching the bridge go up reminds us that actions speak louder than words. This bridge was promised in the past but only delivered now by the Nationals Government.

"When finished later this year, the new bridge will alleviate the pressure on the existing bridge making it safer for thousands of locals who use it each day as well as heavy vehicles, emergency services and holiday-makers."

Mr Gulaptis said another milestone would be achieved in the coming weeks, with preparation in full swing for the replacement of the rail bridge over Pound Street.

The trusses for this bridge are already in Grafton awaiting installation over the Queen's Birthday long weekend, from Saturday to Monday, June 8 to 10.

"The project team will be working for 72 hours straight to remove the current rail bridge and replace it with a 42-metre steel truss bridge.," Mr Gulaptis said.

"This will see the clearance height over Pound Street increased to 5.3 metres and will allow for Pound Street to be upgraded, becoming the approach road to the new bridge."