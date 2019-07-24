Half a century for iconic pool

FAVOURITE PASTIME: Swimmers taking a dip in the Yamba Main Beach ocean rock pool in 1971. Port of Yamba Historical Society

SINCE its completion 50 years ago, the Ocean Rock Pool at Yamba's Main Beach has been a popular spot for locals and tourists.

The pool was completed in November, 1969, and Port of Yamba Historical Society research officer John McNamara took a look back through the records to compile its history:

By March 1965, the swimming pool created in the former Yamba quarry area was deteriorating and Yamba Urban Area Committee suggested to Maclean Shire Council it be replaced with a raised rock pool on Craigmore rocks at the southern end of Yamba Beach.

In August 1966, a public meeting was held and Yamba War Memorial Beach Pool Committee was formed. It organised many fundraising events.

The plan prepared by Maclean Shire engineer Barry Watts provided for a pool 110 feet (33.3m) by 38 feet (11.6m) with a graded depth from 3 feet (0.91m) to 6 feet (1.82m). A wave and sand pool was also provided and the pool was designed to be completely emptied and refilled at each high tide.

The estimated cost was $14,000 with $4000 proposed to be raised by public donations and the remainder by grants and loan funds through the council.

The public appeal closed in August 1967 and $2800 had been raised.

In July 1968, at a special council meeting it was decided to proceed with the pool at an estimated cost of $25,000, to be shared equally between the council and the Yamba Urban Area Committee.

Excavation began in August, with the rock deposited at the northern end of the beach. The pool was opened for public use in December 1968 and completed about November 1969.

In October 1969, the council clerk gave details of costs to date for the Yamba Beach rock pool, with construction costs of $33,534 and maintenance costs of $1190. Available funds for the project were made up of loan originally raised of $22,000, an additional loan of $10,000, a government grant of $750 and public subscription of $2800, for a total of $35,550.

The pool was officially opened to the public for the summer season of 1973.

Early in 2019, Clarence Valley Council spent over $200,000 to fix a leak in the pool.