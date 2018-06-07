Half naked, bloodied woman accuses partner of assault

A MAN has been denied bail after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend while she was heavily intoxicated.

The father of a one-year-old child was taken into custody on Tuesday and applied for bail in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday morning.

He was charged with one count of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of the contravention of a domestic violence order.

Duty lawyer Mary Buchanan said the defendant did not agree with prosecution's facts, which alleged he had assaulted his partner of two-and-a-half years when she refused to stop drinking on June 5.

Instead, the man gave his own account, which he had also provided police with upon his arrest.

According to the defendant, his girlfriend had drunk about three-quarters of a bottle of straight vodka before they started having sex.

Ms Buchanan said the man claimed the aggrieved began crying and accused her partner of cheating while they were being intimate.

"He went upstairs, he said he then heard the aggrieved's ute start, and she drove from the front of the house to the shed. She estimates the distance about 50m," Ms Buchanan said.

"He went down and took the bottle off her, took the keys and went inside.

"He said he then heard the fence rattling ... and she was going over the fence (to the neighbour).

"He said at that stage she only had a top or a shirt on. She didn't have any pants on."

Ms Buchanan said the defendant remembered seeing blood on the woman but did not know what had caused the injury.

"He assumed it was from falling over or going over the fence," she said.

"He said that she was literally frothing at the mouth, which is something that happens when she gets that intoxicated.

"It was a pretty hectic situation."

Ms Buchanan told Magistrate Belinda Merrin that if the defendant was granted bail, he would stay at a hostel rather than go back to his own home, where the woman lives.

She said apart from one similar offence in 2016, when the man contravened a domestic violence order, he had no other criminal history apart from a few traffic offences.

She acknowledged that the facts in the case were "glaringly different" but could be "sorted out" by consulting neighbours, hospital records, police officer statements regarding her level of intoxication and police body-worn cameras.

But Ms Merrin pointed out the woman's injuries were consistent with what she told police had happened, which focussed on the significant injuries the man allegedly inflicted on her.

"I'm not satisfied this is a weak prosecution case," she said.

The man was refused bail and will next appear in court on July 19.