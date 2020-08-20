Half season report card for AFL North Coast junior clubs

Action from the youth girls during the opening round of the AFL North Coast season between Grafton Tigers and Coffs Coast Breakers at Ellem Oval on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Photo: Mitchell Keenan

AUSSIE RULES: With five rounds played we find ourselves at the half way mark of the home and away season for the Junior Competition. Here we take a look at how each club is travelling at this point.

Camden Haven Bombers

Great to see the Bombers back in the competition in 2020 with their under-11 team. On field results have been outstanding, four wins from five matches to currently sit second on the ladder. Off field, there are great opportunities ahead for the club with a housing boom in areas like Lake Cathie and Bonny Hills, and the new ground expected to come online by the 2022 season.

Port Macquarie Magpies

The “footy factory of the south” is in a really strong position again this year. Excellent numbers in Auskick provides a fantastic foundation for long term sustainability, highlighted by the club entering two teams in the under-13 age group. The club has teams in the top three in each age group so the club is rich in both quality and quantity.

South West Rocks Dockers

The club with the smallest population to draw from continues to punch above its weight with teams in both the under-11 and under-13 age groups. In an exciting development for the club, proper AFL posts are up at their home ground and lights are being installed and the club will have a top drawer facility in the very near future.

Nambucca Valley Lions

The club continues to grow with an under-15 team joining the ranks for the first time this year, while the success of juniors has also contributed to a reserve grade team starting. Not bad for a club that only reformed in 2017! On field, the under-13 team leads the way, sitting on top of the ladder in their premiership defence. Off field, work continues to progress on the development of a permanent oval at EJ Biffin.

Nambucca Valley Lions and Northern Beaches Blues do battle at the AFL North Coast junior finals.

Bellingen Bulldogs

Once again, the Dogs are fielding a team in each age group which is an incredible achievement for a town of that size. The youth girls team is comfortably in second place and tracking beautifully, while the under-15 team is currently third on percentage only. Many of the under-15 players have stepped up an age group this year so are performing above expectations.

Nambucca Valley Lions and Bellingen Bulldogs players do battle in the under-13 grand final.

Sawtell Toormina Saints

The club has seen the last of its “golden generation” move up to the Senior competition but is building well with strong Auskick numbers and teams performing strongly in all grades. The youth girls team are the shining lights in 2020, in only their second season the team is on top of the ladder and playing well. Quality lights at the club’s home ground is not only facilitating night games but is also attracting new players.

Under-15 Grafton Tigers against the Sawtell/Toormina Saints.

Coffs Harbour Breakers

The club continues to perform well across the board. Strong links between the junior and senior halves of the club contributes to positive transition through the ages in both male and female footy. In a remarkable transformation, the under-15 team that finished last in 2019 is now on top of the ladder, while the under-11 is also well in the mix in third place on percentage only.

ON THE RUN: Grafton Tiger Rani Anderson runs the ball against the Coffs Harbour Breakers in the youth girls semi final at Ellem Oval on last season.

Northern Beaches Blues

There’s a hugely positive vibe around footy in the Northern Beaches area. Ground developments at both Centennial Oval and a new complex, population growth, and great links with the Senior club means that footy is going ahead in the area. The club’s Under 13 team are in second place on the ladder which bodes well for growth to Under 15 next season.

Grafton Tigers

Something of a rebuilding year for the Junior part of the club with many of the 2019 premiership winning Under 15 and Youth Girls teams moving up to Seniors. Drainage and levelling work means the Ellem Oval surface is as good as it’s been in many years, while the resurgence of the men’s team means the code is getting great exposure locally which will help grow numbers in all age groups.

With a modified finals series that sees the top two teams in each age group go straight into a grand final there’s much to play for in the remaining rounds. Expect the second half of the season to be even more exciting than the first!