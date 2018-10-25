Menu
DINE AND HELP: Tony Wade with hall volunteers and local RFS members at the Halfway Creek Community Hall where they will hold a fundraiser for buy a bale.
News

Halfway Creek here to help the farmers

25th Oct 2018 4:14 PM

THE ONLY way Tony Wade knows how to make money is with food. So, when the Halfway Creek community decided it wanted to hold a fundraiser to help drought-stricken farmers, holding a dinner seemed like the only choice.

"Our hall committee and Rural Fire Service thought what can we do to help these poor people out west,” Mr Wade said. "We decided we'd put on a do with every cent weraise going to Buy a Bale.”

"At our last market, we said whatever profit we made we'd put it towards this fundraiser,. We made $805 profit to give us a kick start and Bendigo Bank has given us a $1000 grant.”

The group hopes to make up to $10,000 with a three-course meal, veggie and meat tray raffles and entertainment from Valley musician Catfish.

"I'm the chef,” Mr Wade said. "There will be a choice of three soups, sweet corn and chicken, pumpkin, and seafood chowder. The main course will be butter chicken, a beef stew, Mongolian lamb and dessert will be sticky date pudding and mud cake slight.”

The event is on Saturday, November 10 from 6pm.

For tickets and more information, contact Tony on 0428 199 782 or Laura on 0456 427 177.

