Hall over water is on solid ground

IT started its life as an OddFellows Hall, the home of the Water Brigade and even as a place where young men were farewelled and welcomed to war, but it has one feature that makes it unique among the halls of the Clarence.

Half of it sits on water, with the building piers dug deep into the riverbed of the Clarence.

"We can't let it go,” land manager committee member Barbara Hayward said. "They'd never build one like it now.”

The earliest record the current committee has of the hall is a mention of the Water Brigade taking the building over from the OddFellows in 1905, with the riverboats stored on specially made trusses underneath the hall.

The Harwood Hall: Long time committee member for Harwood hall Barbara Hayward talks about the hall

The walls of the building are covered in its rich history, from successful football teams, to those who served in conflict from the area, and Ms Hayward said it was still an important asset for the community.

"We've got the local schools at Chatsworth Island, Harwood and Palmers Island who all use the hall for their performances, which we give to them free of charge,” fellow hall manager Alan Brasen said.

"But the entire upkeep of the hall, which is still many thousands of dollars each year still comes purely from the hire charges we have.”

The group was recently given a grant from the NSW government to make repairs to the existing hall, including painting internally and externally and a rebuild of a fire exit from the kitchen facility.

In a nod back to its past use, after the land managers took charge of the maintenance of the nearby renovated cenotaph, the hall had been used to host hundreds at a revitalised Anzac Day dawn service.

And while Ms Hayward said she'd overseen hundreds of events over the years, she said it was important for the hall to keep being used.

”We'd encourage people to keep using it, especially the young ones. For birthdays or weddings we hold a lot of different things and we'd encourage people to hire it.”