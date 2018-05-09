Does Hall want out of Suns?

TOM Lynch isn't the only player Gold Coast could lose at the end of the season, with midfielder Aaron Hall wanting out of the Queensland club.

Hall is off contract at the end of this season and is weighing up interest from multiple clubs circling the polarising Suns player who is out of favour with coach Stuart Dew.

The 27-year-old Tasmanian has been absent from the AFL since being dropped after playing his 100th AFL game in Gold Coast's Round 4 loss to West Coast.

It's a situation Hall has dealt with numerous times in recent years with former coach Rodney Eade and new senior coach Dew both dropping him to the NEAFL in a bid to get consistency out of him.

He has divided fans over the course of his seven year career at the Suns, showing glimpses of his ability to break a game wide open with his speed and dynamic play, only to fall away in games and not adhere to the team's defensive structures.

It is understood Hall, who is good friends with former Suns and current Geelong pair Gary Ablett and Zac Smith, is searching for opportunities elsewhere beyond 2018.

Both Hall and Ablett are managed by Liam Pickering.

Hall has averaged 27 disposals, eight tackles, four inside 50s, nine clearances and a goal in his three NEAFL games against Brisbane, Sydney Swans and Canberra and named among the best for the first two.

But despite Gold Coast making five changes ahead of their loss to the Western Bulldogs on the weekend and two the week before, Hall is yet to be recalled to the senior side.

Hall is one of 12 players who remain on the Suns list who arrived either with him in the 2012 draft or before.

Premiers Richmond and powerhouse club Hawthorn are reportedly both seeking to sign Lynch, who hails from Melbourne, when he becomes a restricted free agent this season and Hall may follow him out the door.

Gold Coast considered putting Hall on the trade table last year and the midfielder recently said he was in no rush to re-sign as he weighs up the best move for him and his partner Sophia Absalom, who welcomed daughter Penelope Hall in late December.