Hallelujah, here they come: U2 touch down

IRISH supergroup U2 have touched down in Brisbane, ready to rock Suncorp Stadium with their highly anticipated Joshua Tree tour tomorrow night.

The band flew in to Brisbane Airport aboard a private Boeing 757 yesterday afternoon, after kicking off the Australasian leg of the tour at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium.

Brisbane boasts the first show in Australia, followed by Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney and Perth, before the band jet off to continue the world tour in Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.

The last U2 tour of Australia was in 2010, with every other tour since then bypassing our shores.

Bono, Adam Clayton and The Edge of U2 arrive in Brisbane yesterday. Picture: Nathan Richter/BackGrid

And while the Joshua Tree tour was initially planned as a handful of shows in 2017 to mark the album's 30th anniversary, it later developed into a world tour, with more than 50 stadium shows booked across the planet.

Tickets for tomorrow night's Suncorp Stadium show are still available for purchase online.