The lollipops recalled because of metal fears. Source: Food Standards Authority.
Breaking

Lollipop recall sparks trick-or-treat fears

by Laura Aubusson
31st Oct 2018 9:35 AM

THROW these sweets out if they show up in your child's candy haul.

Two lollipops have been recalled over fears they may contain metal, on the day children are set to hit the streets in search of sugar-filled goodies.

Park Avenue Foods has issued a recall on My Little Pony and Avengers Giant Pops (180g) after discovering the foreign matter.

The lollipops are available for sale at Priceline stores nationally and have a best before date of July 1, 2020, according to the Food Standards Australia website.

"The recall is due to the presence of foreign matter (metal). Food products containing metal may cause injury if consumed," the recall notice states.

The lollipops originated from China.

Anyone who has purchased the sweets are urged not to eat them and to return them for a full refund.

 
