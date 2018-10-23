Halloween welcome in the Valley according to (most) readers

Love it or hate it, Halloween is here to stay in the Clarence Valley

THIS WEEK'S edition of Clarence Chatterbox has ignited much debate about what Halloween means to our region.

Shortly after The Daily Examiner posted the story to their Facebook page, more than 20 readers shared their views about the popular American practice of trick-or-treating.

"[I] will definitely be celebrating Halloween," Kezza Laurie said.

"Love this time of year, our place will be decorated up."

For Sarah McMahon, she relishes this time of year.

"My house looks 'normal' at this time of year. I love everything horror and my house is adorned with it," she said.

"My kids have grown up with it and I have always loved Halloween."

Ms McMahon added that she has a six-foot talk replica of all the toys from the Jack Skellington film in addition to owning two pet spiders.

However, the debate about whether we should celebrate inevitably bubbles to the surface.

"Why should we follow some foreign celebration, being pushed on us for commercial interests?" said Victor Pashkevich.

Regardless of your beliefs, perhaps Bec Heilers said it best: "Who cares if it's a US tradition… it's fun for the kids."

How to raise polite ghosts and ghouls

TRICK-OR-TREAT ETIQUETTE

First and foremost, an adult should go along with the trick or treaters to ensure everyone's safety and teach them some excellent new social skills.

For instance, should your group happen upon a neighbour who doesn't celebrate Halloween, this is a prime opportunity to teach them to graciously accept that defeat.

The phrase 'No worries have a good night" works wonders on non-participants. Who knows, those glowing manners might warm their hearts enough to open their doors for next Halloween?

Another aspect of trick or treat etiquette is ensuring that the little ones don't turn into actual monsters during the evening and become a nuisance for neighbours - hence why an adult is required for these events.

Last of all, have fun and don't eat too many lollies!