Hallucinating young man's shocking criminal history

A 20-YEAR-OLD repeat offender who received a four-year detention order for rape as a teen has only recently been diagnosed with a mental health disorder, a court was told.

The now adult was in court on Friday to be sentenced for traffic charges including stealing a woman's car and repeat driving while disqualified or unlicenced charges.

The court heard the man's father was in and out of jail while he was growing up and the man had "followed his footsteps" spending about three of the four-year rape sentence in actual custody, plus serving a full nine-month prison term for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle after he breached parole.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said her client started smoking marijuana when he was about 12, and after his time in detention, he started using methamphetamines.

She said he detoxed from meth while serving the nine-month term, but "unfortunately fell back into old habits" shortly after being released.

Ms Craven said he had lived in Brisbane for a while but came back to Rockhampton after his sister was badly assaulted to help her.

"He... got caught up with the wrong crowd," she said.

Her client had been at the house of the car owner during the day with a friend.

The court heard he took the car keys and stole the car, driving it through a roller door.

As he drove off, the car owner punched him through the car window.

The court heard he fled the scene.

"On one occasion, you drove around in a car that conked out in from of police," Magistrate Jeff Clarke said.

During one of the unlicenced driving incidents, the man drove on the wrong side of the road down Musgrave St on a Saturday morning, forcing someone to take "evasive action".

He also went armed with a bamboo stick to houses, calling people out to fight over family disputes.

Ms Craven said her client started suffering auditory hallucinations and anxiety when he was young and the symptoms reappeared while he was out of prison.

She said he has since been treated by mental health services while in custody.

The man was ordered to an eight-month head sentence for his latest round of offending, with parole release on December 17, and disqualified from driving for six years and nine months.