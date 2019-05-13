Fans lose it over star’s cake

Hamish Blake has done it again. The dad-of-two, who has become Instagram famous for his mammoth cake efforts, pulled an all-nighter to make a moving dinosaur cake for son Sonny's fifth birthday.

The epic feat started with some pretty specific requirements and there was mounting pressure to surpass the fourth birthday creation - an amazing six-tier cake that shot out edible slime.

But the comedian was not deterred.

"Tonight we attempt history. For those that have been part of the journey in the past you will know my strategy: hope, procrastination, scotch, some 'Hail Mary's', blind confidence, over spending at the supermarket. Let's do this," he shared to Instagram.

Hamish Blake's epic baking efforts have wowed fans.

Blake enlisted help for the dinosaur's moving skeleton from a LEGO designer - judge Ryan 'The BrickMan' McNaught with whom he co-hosts LEGO Masters Australia.

But then there was the challenge of making a cake around the shell. Rather ingeniously, Blake mixed melted marshmallows with rice bubbles and sort of patted them around the legs. The result was ambiguous.

He started with a LEGO skeleton.

But the cake warrior continued in his quest, fuelled by whisky and deep parenting insights.

After five hours, an added volcano and too much alcohol, the cake was finally done.

When wife Zoe Foster Blake shared the finished result - that roared and could open and close its mouth - on her Instagram account, people lost it.

"Puts all our parenting to shame," one fan wrote.

"I'm bloody impressed with his cake. I watched his stories and OMG," another said.

"Next level cakedom," someone else remarked.

Judging from the look on Sonny's face, he loved it too.

Blake isn't the only Aussie celeb who can rustle up an impressive cake, with Carrie Bickmore wowing her fans recently with her baking efforts.

However her four-year-old daughter Evie didn't want anything fancy, asking for a simple $16 rainbow cake, covered in smarties, 100s & 1000s and a couple of colourful chocolate shards.

This article originally appeared on Kidspot and was reproduced with permission