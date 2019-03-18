Stewart gives Reds reason to hope

Reds' Hamish Stewart kicks to score a penalty goal during the Super Rugby round 5 match between the Sunwolves of Japan and Reds of Australia at Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium in Tokyo on March 16, 2019. (Photo by Toshifumi KITAMURA / AFP)

Accidental hero Hamish Stewart was calmly channelling the advice of Jonny Wilkinson's goalkicking guru when he slotted his first last-minute matchwinner since school days.

The youngster who wasn't meant to start or even kick in Tokyo last Saturday is now the reason the Queensland Reds have a Super Rugby season to play for.

Fullback Stewart hadn't potted a kick to win a game since playing on the main oval at Toowoomba Grammar in 2014 to beat Ipswich Grammar on the bell.

His fading confidence when goalkicking part-time (two-from-nine) for the Reds last season meant he was a blank canvas when Wilkinson's coach Dave Alred took over the kicking group.

Alred turned World Cup-winner Wilkinson into a metronomic whiz off the kicking tee for England and Stewart is the latest grateful disciple.

"Dave tweaked my technique with a change in ball position and run-up to be more fluent to the ball," Stewart, 21, said.

"Little things can go a long way to make you a better kicker.

"Dave's never shown me a video of Jonny but he's told me what makes the difference … practice, practice, practice.

"When I was lining up that last kick, I just backed myself that all the hard work would pay off.

"Most of all, it's great for all the boys to get a win that can hopefully kickstart our season."

Stewart's angled penalty goal to seal the 34-31 win made it four-from-five for the day after he took over from fly half Isaac Lucas.

Coach Brad Thorn now has a selection headache because Stewart only started because Bryce Hegarty (ribs) was having a game off.

How do you drop Stewart after his best game for the Reds with decisive running (nine runs for 96m, seven tackle busts) and the shrewd kick to touch that set up the final try?

The Reds' rally from 16-points down to beat the Sunwolves and the Melbourne Rebels' blowing a 28-point lead in Johannesburg has transformed the standings.

The Reds (five points) are still playing catch-up on the Rebels (13), Brumbies (11) and Waratahs (10) but the Australian Conference race has suddenly compressed.

More big strides can be taken at Suncorp Stadium if wins can be hammered out over the Brumbies, on Sunday afternoon, and Quade Cooper's Rebels (March 30).

Curing the chronic slow start sickness must begin with impressive reserve halfback Tate McDermott being there from the kick-off instead of Moses Sorovi.

Thorn's investment in youth is paying off because lock Harry Hockings, 20, was influential at crunch time with a charge-down for the McDermott try and a decisive kick-off catch.

Wallabies forwards Taniela Tupou and Izack Rodda will be back to face the Brumbies, who will be without dynamic young flanker Rob Valetini (knee).

The stepping 30m Lucas dart when a Sunwolves defender ran out of the line to pressure him was a glimpse at the potential the youngster has at No. 10.