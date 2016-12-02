Hampers to make all the difference this Christmas

FOR those in need in the community, it's the little things that can make the difference between a bad Christmas and a good Christmas.

The generosity of the students of Clarence Valley Anglican School will go a long way to help making Christmas a happy one for children in need, after donating 936 items of new toys and food to the Anglicare North Coast Toys and Tucker collection.

Anglicare North Coast emergency relief manager Lesley Grant said the items will be bundled up into hampers that will be distributed to clients of the non-for-profit service.

"I was talking to a client yesterday who said you can't underestimate the impact this makes," she said.

"For us it's a hamper but for her it's something extra, it's thing she doesn't have to buy, it's toys for the kids, so you can't underestimate the difference they make.

"People are already struggling, and there's such pressure on people at Christmas to provide, because often they've got extended family coming to stay as well, and then all the kids, its massive."

Anglicare North Coast marketing and community relations officer Chris Cormack said the flow-on effect from the donations can make a profound impact.

"It can stop bullying, it stops humiliation when kids don't get anything for Christmas, and of course everything we do at Anglicare North Coast is in our own back yard, because we're a local non-for-profit," he said.

"We've got people who we keep on our list all year round, year to year, and there's people who come and check the list every year, so we're part of that Christmas support program, and that's what makes you want to get up in the morning."

The appeal was made during an anti-poverty week in October, and in just six weeks an average of 2.5 items per student was donated to the appeal.