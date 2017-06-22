Hancock blitzes field at Masters Games to win seven gold

ATHLETICS: At 81 years old, Maclean athlete Tom Hancock can't help but throw himself into new challenges.

After competing on the national and world stage for the better part of seven decades, Hancock continues to break new ground.

The specialist thrower recently returned from the Australian Masters Games in Darwin with a neck-full of bling after claiming seven gold medals.

Hancock won gold in the hammer throw, javelin, discuss, shot-put, weight throw and pentathlon (a combination of the five throwing events) as well as a gold in the high jump all in the 80-85 years category.

The impressive haul of gold helped Hancock to be crowned the overall Thrower's Trophy for the event, beating athletes almost a third of his age.

"That was a pretty special moment, to be crowned the best thrower in Australia from ages 30 to 90,” he said.

"A lot of the younger competitors don't like seeing the old bloke run away with their trophy.”

But it was no mean feat for the octogenarian, who has put in countless hours of practice among his myriad coaching commitments.

"I did a lot of weight training leading into the Championships, but I guess you haven't turned up to go mediocre,” he said.

"I have probably been training the last six months for the event. You need to keep your strength up so I was going to the gym at least three times a week.

"With five different events that all need different training you haven't got much time left in the week after that.

"I was training six days a week. Sunday's were just a matter of walking around and having hot showers and usually I recovered enough to start up again on Monday morning.”

Hancock has been competing in events since he was 15 years old and credits the biggest near miss of his career as what keeps him going today.

"In 1956 I missed the Australian Olympics squad to compete in my home city of Melbourne by one place,” he said. "I think that was the spark that kept me going, it is just determination to prove I can do it. I said I would keep training and do the best I can, and that is what I have done for the past 60 years.”

Now the champion thrower just hopes his perfromance at the Games can motivate the next breed of athletes that he coaches at Wherrett Park in Maclean.

Hancock has coached hundreds of athletes over the years including Commonwealth Games gold medallists and Olympic competitors, but it is always the next athlete coming that excites him the most.

"I have seven kids in coaching at the moment and they were all blown away by the medals. I hope it inspires them to lift to a medal themselves,” he said.