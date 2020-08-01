Two Regional Express (REX) Airlines Fokker turboprop planes on the tarmac at the Cairns Airport. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

Two Regional Express (REX) Airlines Fokker turboprop planes on the tarmac at the Cairns Airport. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: letters@dailyexaminer.com.au

SMS: Text the editor on 0431 375 205 with the word LETTER and a space in front of your message.

Website: Use our online form to submit Letters to the Editor.

Add this shortcut to your favourites or follow the topic Clarence Letters to make sure you see all the latest letters to the editor.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Hands in the air, who’s got Grafton’s back?

REX seems to have deserted Grafton as a destination even though they are being heavily subsidised by the Federal Government to provide services to the regions.

They have used the flimsy excuse that they have been insulted by a Clarence Valley councillor.

RELATED ARTICLE:

REXIT: Turbulent timeline of Rex Airlines’ Grafton departure

National Party leader and Minister for Transport, Michael McCormack has shown no inclination to tell them that they have responsibilities.

Likewise, Page MP Kevin Hogan told ABC North Coast that they could not “compel REX to tender for the service to Grafton”. And why not, Kevin?

Former National Party leader and deputy chairman of REX, John Sharp, said in April that “Regional Australia owes …Michael McCormack and the Morrison government a great debt of gratitude for providing funding to ensure that it continues to receive minimal essential air links to the capital cities for medical, professional and other essential travel needs”. But not Grafton, it seems.

No wonder Queensland LNP Member Matt Canavan told The Australian, by way of explaining the Nats’ poor showing in the Eden-Monaro by election, “we need to become more forthright within the Coalition because some of our voters don’t think we’ve got their back”. Kevin Hogan does not have Grafton’s back, that is for sure.

John Drysdale